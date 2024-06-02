Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as Beth fits the vibrant and intricate mini household items such as washing tablets and tins of beans into a doll’s house.

A woman creates stylish doll's houses for adults complete with modern tiny furniture.

Beth Krum, 52, got her first doll's house in her late 30s when she asked for a flat-pack Victorian cottage for her birthday. Beth learnt to make her own mini furniture so she could decorate the interior of the cottage. She made tiny cushions, toilets, a fridge and even a working light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth Krum with her doll house creations.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2018, Beth started an Etsy shop selling some of the small items she had made before eventually taking over a miniatures company that was shutting down in 2021. She sells tiny lamps, kitchenware and rugs but also makes bespoke pieces on commission. Beth also attends miniatures festivals where she sets up a table.

One aluminium fridge with a freezer drawer, Perspex shelves and lighting would take around 24 hours to make, and cost around £160 when sold. Some of Beth’s customers commission her to make a whole room to fit straight into their doll's houses. Rooms can take several weeks of full-time work to make and can cost up to £3K.