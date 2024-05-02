Video: Can I take my dog to polling stations when I vote in my local election

A helpful video explainer runs through the rules you need to know about visiting polling station to vote with your dog.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:44 BST
The video explains that you will need to check the rules around dogs with your individual polling station, as it is typically down to the discretion of the local authority.

Voting is now underway in England and Wales, after polling stations opened at 07:00 for local elections. Counting will begin after the polls close, at 22:00 on Thursday, with the first results expected after midnight on Friday, 3 May.

Which towns are holding an election and what are they for?

There are elections in 107 councils across England, as well as 11 mayoral races, and 37 elections for police and crime commissioners (PCCs). And a by-election will elect a new Blackpool South MP, following the resignation of former Conservative Scott Benton. Results will continue to arrive throughout Friday and over the weekend, with the last due on Sunday afternoon.

