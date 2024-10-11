This video More videos

Watch how two women bravely tackled a school intruder who attacked a child with broken glass, preventing ‘unimaginable tragedy’.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows the horrifying moment when a man walks into a school and begins attacking a pupil, while he was wielding a shard of broken glass. Louis Melotte, who was 17 years old at the time, entered the school reception with broken glass hidden up his sleeve, but thankfully two women stepped in to prevent further attacks.

Melotte talked to receptionist Ms Richards before launching into an attack on a 12-year-old pupil, say South Yorkshire Police. Molly Bulmer and Alicia Richards, who was also working in the school that day as a youth engagement worker, responded without hesitation to apprehend Melotte, with Ms Bulmer restraining him to allow the pupil and her friends to escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured from left to right are DCI Andy Knowles, Alicia Richards, Molly Bulmer and DC Tom Ryan, as Alicia and Molly received their bravery awards. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Now, both women have now been given judge’s certificates of commendation in recognition of their ‘selfless and heroic’ actions.

They were presented with the certificates by Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles and Detective Constable Tom Ryan on behalf of Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, following their instant reactions to an incident at Birley Academy in Sheffield on the morning of May 1, 2024.

Ms Bulmer was subsequently struck with the glass no fewer than 10 times, with Ms Richards arriving to support Ms Bulmer and prevent Melotte from getting further into the school.

Police outside the Birley Academy in Sheffield at the time of the incident. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The pair suffered minor injuries and were able to restrain Melotte until his violence waned and police arrived at the scene to arrest him within 10 minutes of the initial call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his commendation, Judge Richardson praised them for their ‘public spirited intervention of which you should be proud of yourselves’.

He added: "You didn’t stand back but instead intervened in a very courageous manner without a thought for you own safety. Your actions are deserving of high praise as they were in the best tradition of education."

Melotte, of Jaunty Avenue, Sheffield, was found guilty of three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in August.

He had already pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding without intent and possession of a sharply pointed article on a school premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melotte, who is now 18, was given a 10-year extended sentence comprising five years in a young offender institution and an extended licence period of five years.

Det Ch Insp Knowles, from South Yorkshire Police Major Crime Unit, said: "Ms Richards and Ms Bulmer showed incredible bravery. Without hesitation, they put themselves in harm's way to protect the children at that school and I am delighted their actions have been recognised through these certificates of commendation.

"The incident, which was captured on CCTV and has since been released to the public, shows how both of these women bravely faced some of the most extreme violence imaginable without any thought for their own safety.

"Their actions that day prevented Melotte gaining access to the building, allowing school staff the time to initiate lockdown procedures and keep all the children in their care safe from harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad