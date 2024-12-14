This video More videos

Watch as a small village gets turned into a Christmas wonderland - as residents fill their gardens and streets with over 200 artificial snowmen.

A 12 minute video shows how a village is transformed with over 200 snowmen to bring Christmas cheer. Meet residents, who started preparing for the annual Christmas event six months ago, to take a look at their home made creations - ranging from painted wooden snow-families, to baked snowman biscuits and quirky festive postbox toppers.

Getting into the festive spirit as residents, businesses and groups take part in the second annual Coppull Snowman Festival. | National World

Festival organiser, Harrison Adshead, got the idea from an event called the Flowerpot Festival three years ago - and the event has grown each year since, with Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP even paying them a visit in 2023.

In a special festive episode of Unconventional Brits, co-organiser, Mary Russell tells Shots! TV’s Iain Lynn: “I’m really proud to see we have over 200 snowmen this year, and what really lifts it is seeing all these people out.”

The 12 minute show visits homes and businesses who have all played their part in making the Coppull Snowman Festival a success.

Paul Roberts created an interactive display which sings and talks to visitors. | National World

Susan Abram, a Coppull resident has even created a quirky back story for her snowmen characters - a newlywed snow couple who have a festive wedding scene in the garden - including a mini snowmen choir with bobble hats and sheet music. In the programme, she says: The bodies are barrels, inside of a quilt cover. My mum’s button tin came in brilliantly.”

from left, Audra Gaw, Christine Conrad and Megan Gaw at Taylor Maid. | National World

Each person has put their own unique twist on the theme - including Rob Mangar who started crafting his wooden snowmen using a jigsaw several months ago. It’s the second year he’s taken part in the Snowman festival - and says it’s good for the local community and even local businesses benefit from it. He adds: “Everybody chips in and gets involved, it’s good. It’s a young estate, with lots of young children too so it’s good fun.”