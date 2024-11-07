Video shows extent of M6 motorway after lorry driver killed and five injured in crash

By Sean Gleaves, Lucinda Herbert
Published 7th Nov 2024, 14:55 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 15:44 BST
Footage shows the aftermath of a fatal 10 car pile up after a lorry smashed through a central motorway reservation.

Video (click to play above) shows the scenes as a lorry smashed through the central reservation of a motorway, which killed a lorry driver and injured a number of other people.

The shocking footage shows an HGV overturned and blocking off at least three lanes of the M6, while emergency services cleared the scene on Wednesday (06 Nov).

Lancashire Police said the lorry driver, a man in his 50s, died at the scene on the M6, near Garstang, at around 11.20am on Wednesday.

The M6 was closed a after lorry crashed through the central reservation near Prestonplaceholder image
The M6 was closed a after lorry crashed through the central reservation near Preston | Kelvin Stuttard

The force said two other people, the driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital. Three other people suffered more minor injuries.

The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

