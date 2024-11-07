Video shows extent of M6 motorway after lorry driver killed and five injured in crash
Video (click to play above) shows the scenes as a lorry smashed through the central reservation of a motorway, which killed a lorry driver and injured a number of other people.
The shocking footage shows an HGV overturned and blocking off at least three lanes of the M6, while emergency services cleared the scene on Wednesday (06 Nov).
Lancashire Police said the lorry driver, a man in his 50s, died at the scene on the M6, near Garstang, at around 11.20am on Wednesday.
The force said two other people, the driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital. Three other people suffered more minor injuries.
The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.