Watch as 63-year-old road sweeper Paul Spiers says he’s “over the moon” to have ‘won’ a £3,000 holiday, after his employer prevented him from accepting funds raised by his local community to send him on his dream trip.

Lisa Knight, who says she first met Paul Spiers, 63, when he started as a sweeper in 2017, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a holiday for him after he told her he had been abroad once to Portugal and dreamed of going again.

Writing on the fundraising page, Lisa said: “His [Paul’s] habit of playing music from his speaker while meticulously cleaning our streets lifts everyone's spirits with his positive presence.

“As an integral part of our Beckenham village, Paul is adored by all. Giving him this incredible gift would be a heartfelt way to show our appreciation for everything he does. Let's come together to make this dream happen for someone who truly deserves it.”

Road sweeper Paul Spiers, with Lisa Knight who organised the holiday fundraiser. | ODN

Paul’s community in Beckenham, London raised a total of £3,315, however his employer Veolia did not allow him to accept the money due to this being a breach of its contract with Bromley Council. Veolia says that the rules prohibit staff from accepting monetary gifts or incentives beyond their regular salary.

Saving the day, online travel agents On the Beach held a "totally non-specific £3,000 holiday competition to Portugal". The competition’s terms and conditions stated that the winner must love Elvis Presley, be aged between 62 - 64, be loved by the local community, be a street cleaner in Beckenham and have the surname Spiers.

Of course Paul ‘won’ and Veolia say they have no objection to him accepting the prize.

The company said: “We understand that Paul has won a competition and we can confirm that we have no objection to him accepting his win. We are very grateful for the support and recognition shown by the community to Paul, who, alongside a hardworking street cleansing team, does a fantastic job keeping Bromley’s streets clean.

“Our position regarding the funds raised by the community has not changed and the decision about what happens to that money is a matter for the fundraiser. Veolia has matched the amount raised as of Friday, 9 August, and this will be donated to Cancer Research, a charity close to Paul’s heart.”