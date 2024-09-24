Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch drone footage of a river ‘turned to foam’, with white bubbles rising into the air, and one local saying: “looks like a foam party you’d see abroad”.

Roads and cars near the River Tame in Dukinfield were covered in white bubbles as the mysterious substance was blown by the wind on Monday.

Local Sam Pedder captured the scenes on camera. He said: "This is unbelievable, in the 34 years I've lived down on the River Tame in Dukinfield I have never seen it this bad. Something has obviously been dumped into it further up stream and caused this absolute disgrace."

An Environment Agency Spokesperson said: "We would like to thank members of the public who reported the presence of foam in Dukinfield around the River Tame in Tameside. Environment Agency officers are currently out on site investigating the source and if there are any possible environmental impacts."

Foam floating along the River Tame after reports of pollution | William Lailey / SWNS

People reacted to the pictures online. Vicky Haynes wrote: "What in god’s holy name is it? Looks like a foam party you see abroad."

Jenny Adams posted: "Bloody disgrace. Something has to be done about this."

Dawny Acton wrote: "There was a heron trying to fish in it a couple of weeks ago. I've just rang the environment agency to report it. Everyone needs to ring the environment agency."