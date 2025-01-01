Police find suspected drunk driver asleep behind the wheel after crashing into a house in shocking footage
As we turned to 2025, South Yorkshire Police released shocking footage of a drunk driver arrested to remind people of the dangers of drink or drug driving.
The footage (which can be watched at the top of this page) shows police officers attempting to communicate with the man, who was reportedly so intoxicated he fell asleep in the front seat of his car after it crashed into a house.
Police officers try their hardest to talk to the man, who is drifting in and out of consciousness, following the reported collision on December 30, 2024.
Once back to the police station, it was deemed the 40-year-old man was unfit to provide a breath sample in custody and was transported to hospital for medical treatment.
Temporary Roads Policing Inspector Brandon Brown said: “Everyone has a responsibility when it comes to making sure you are fit to get behind the wheel.
"We are dedicated to creating safer roads, and will be out tonight and tomorrow, ensuring that we catch those who pose an increased risk to other road users, please do your part.”
Nearly 50 people have died on the roads in our region in 2024 and drink driving is one of the main contributing factors for fatal collisions, with one in six fatal collisions involving someone who is over the prescribed limit.
The man failed to consent to having his sample analysed and has been reported on summons.
