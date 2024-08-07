Dramatic CCTV shows moment plane smashes into golf course narrowly missing golfer as it skids across green

By Jessica Martin
Published 7th Aug 2024, 10:58 BST

Watch CCTV, from two angles, of the moment a plane crashed onto a golf course narrowly missing a man as it skid across the green.

Dramatic CCTV shows the moment a plane crashed onto a golf course - narrowly missing a man.

In the footage, a golfer is seen preparing to putt the ball as the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-28, smashes into the green and skids across the grass, metres away from him.

The fire service says that the pilot was able to walk away from the crash suffering only minor injuries.

Plane smashes into golf course narrowly missing golfer.
Plane smashes into golf course narrowly missing golfer. | SWNS

The incident happened at around 1.15pm on August 4 at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex near Sacramento in California.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation.

