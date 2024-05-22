Singapore Airlines flight: Passenger stretchered off plane after extreme turbulence - 6 Britons remain in ICUs
Video footage shows an injured passenger being stretchered off a Singapore Airlines aircraft which experienced extreme turbulence on a flight from London to Singapore.
Another clip shows the damage to the cabin, including missing panels in the roof, oxygen masks hanging down and debris covering the floor.
The Boeing 777 departed from Heathrow at 10.17pm on May 20 and was diverted to Bangkok, landing at 3.45pm local time (9.45am BST) on May 21.
A 73-year-old British man who has been named as Geoff Kitchen died during the flight after suffering a suspected heart attack. 104 patients were taken to hospital and medical clinics in Bangkok, with six Britons still in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).
In a video statement, Singapore Airlines CEO, Goh Choon Phong, said: “On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ 321 went through. Our priority is to render all possible assistance to all passengers and crew members. We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities on the investigations.”
