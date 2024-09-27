Murder and true crime stories this weekend on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565

By Shannon Weir

Amplification & Engagement Specialist

Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Shots! TV is broadcasting a weekend of true crime cases created by our journalists across the UK. The schedule features national crimes and historical, unsolved cases, helping to keep them in the public eye.

Crimes featured will include the unsolved murder of Leeds man Adam Chadwick, cold cases told by Claire Lewis from the Sheffield Star, plus documentaries from Blackpool, Lancashire, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Birmingham and more.

Tune in to Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 or stream live on shotstv.com this Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September from 10am to midnight for the below listings of true crime documentaries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

True Crime Weekend TV schedule

DocumentaryTime (Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September)
Unsolved murder of Adam Chadwick10.00am
Unsolved muder of Jonathan Matondo10.20am
Unsolved murder of Patricia Grainger10.30am
Unsolved murder of Michaela Hague10.50am
The Handless Corpse11.05am
Hunt for Nikki Allan's killer11.35am
Hunt for Noddy Rice's killer12.10pm
Tipu Sultan motive mystery killing12.25pm
Disappearance of Robert Hutchinson12.40pm
Wearside Jack: A Lethal Hoax12.50pm
North East knife crime special1.00pm
Charlene Downes disappearance1.15pm
David Henty - Britain's biggest art forger2.25pm
David Henty - Britain's biggest art forger2.40pm
Disappearance of Buster Crabb2.50pm
Unsolved murder of Billy Sibbald3.15pm
Famous case of Oscar Slater3.25pm
London's sensational shooutout3.55pm
Allan Bryant - 10 years missing4.25pm
Craig Millar: Baby and the community4.40pm
Handless Corpse4.55pm
Cutting Deep: Knife Crime Crisis5.30pm
Sasha Marsden: Lured to her death6.00pm
Grief: Knife crime on repeat6.30pm
Charlene Downes7.30pm
The Unsolved Murder of John Luper8.35pm
I'm so sorry - death crash driver from cell9.05pm
Disappearance of Michaela Hague9.35pm
Fading Trails9.50pm
Skull on Oxford Road10.05pm
The body in the bag killing10.20pm
UK Crime Caught on Camera10.40pm

Shots! TV is National World’s broadcast video watch site specialising in true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Our true crime episodes cover chilling cases that have traumatised communities and shine a light on cold cases that remain unsolved.

You can find more true crime and documentaries on Shots! TV or Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

Related topics:TVTrue CrimeCrimeLeedsSunderlandBirminghamEdinburghBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.