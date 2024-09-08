Travel: Public share their experiences of Manchester Airport after it’s rated worst in the UK
Manchester Airport has been rated the worst airport in the UK, according to a Which? annual survey.
Manchester Terminal 3 received a customer score of 37%, Manchester Terminal 1 received a score of 40%, and Manchester Terminal 2 got 51%.
What do people in Manchester think of the city’s airport?
On asking people on the streets of Manchester about their experiences of Manchester Airport, one group said they found it dilapidated and unwelcoming. They added that it can be confusing where to go in the airport, with poor signage and not many staff around to ask questions.
However, one woman said she had a positive experience flying from the airport - saying she had an early morning flight and got through the airport quickly with no issues.
Manchester Airport’s response
Manchester Airport told Which? that its own passenger surveys suggest people are much more positive about the airport. The airport also said that it’s spending £1.3bn on improvements, including closing T1 and expanding T2.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.