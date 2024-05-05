Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A puppy who got stuck in a hole between two walls was rescued by a young man with a hammer and a lot of patience.

Jesus Alejandro Sepulveda Garcia told Storyful that he was working in a factory in Culiacan, Mexico on April 23, when he heard one of the puppies who hung around the site “crying a lot”. Garcia discovered the puppy stuck between two walls, so got a hammer and started clearing the space around the dog so he could work to free the animal.

He covers the puppy’s head with a towel, and chisels away at the wall until he creates a big enough gap to be able to pull it out. Garcia is then able to return the puppy to its mother.