Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as a man finds a car covered in flames rolling backwards down his street.

Shocking video shows the moment a man stepped outside his home to see a car engulfed in flames rolling backwards down his street.

Regan can be seen filming himself coming out of his house, before he turns the camera around to show the unoccupied vehicle covered in flames and rolling backwards before it collides with a parked car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regan is clearly confused by the bizarre scene. As he comes out onto the street to film the burning car, he can be heard saying, “Typical day of living on my road…”

The car fire happened in the West Midlands on May 7 2024.