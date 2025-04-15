I tried massive 50cm croissant costing £25 - It was like nothing I've had before
A woman who tried one of Britain's most expensive croissants said it was "definitely money well spent".
Emmanuella Okpoko, 27, ordered the £25 supersized pastry at P&D Gran Caffè in Liverpool.
She visited the cafe with a friend, and the two were so overwhelmed by the giant treat they had to split it in half and take the rest home.
The croissant, which measures around 50cm, is roughly the size of a newborn baby.
Emmanuella, a support worker from Liverpool, said: "It was amazing - nothing like I've had before. It wasn't just big, it was actually really tasty. The croissant was really warm, fluffy and soft on the inside - totally worth it. We couldn't finish it in one go so we split it in half. It was definitely money well spent and I'd absolutely buy it again."
