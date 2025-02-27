Police say they’ve identified and restrained an estimated £4m worth of Kane’s assets, including a £1m villa in Marbella.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic footage shows the moment police raided a Grade II listed property in Allerton and arrested a man who the prosecution called a 'criminal concierge'.

Searches of the house and garage led to the seizures of £254,990 in cash, 16 watches worth an estimated £950,000, including a Richard Mille limited edition PSG watch worth an estimated £350,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over £150,000 worth of assets, including vehicles, jewellery, artwork, and designer clothing was also recovered.

Anthony Kane. | Merseyside Police

Anthony Kane pleaded to guilty to one count of acting as a high value dealer without being registered as such on the appropriate register, one count of failing to establish and maintain policies, controls, and procedures to mitigate and manage effectively the risks of money laundering, three counts of fraudulent evasion of income tax and two counts of cheating the public revenue.

Midway through trial, Kane pleaded guilty to a further 11 counts having admitted laundering £2,000,000 in criminal cash. The offences include two counts of possession of criminal property, two counts of converting criminal property, two counts of acquiring criminal property, one count of transferring criminal property, three counts of disguising criminal property, one count of being concerned in an arrangement which facilitates the acquisition, retention, use, or control of criminal property.

Anthony Kane, 43, of Cleveley Cottage, Allerton Road, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Rob Brown said: "During the course of this complex investigation, we established that Anthony Kane was, in the words of the prosecution, a 'criminal concierge', who was involved in the illicit trading of high value watches and vehicles with criminals.

“Kane committed a wide range of money laundering offences for his own gain, which included the use of several sham companies and enabled criminal associates involved in drug trafficking to disguise their true sources of income.

“For several years Kane had not declared any income to HMRC. He was however living a luxurious lifestyle which is evident from the large amounts of cash, watches, and personal property recovered from his residence.

“We have identified and restrained an estimated £4,000,000 worth of Kane’s assets, including a villa in Marbella worth approximately £1,000,000. Around £1.1 million has already been forfeited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will now continue to use criminal and civil powers to remove these assets and to ensure that those communities who suffer the harm caused by serious and organised crime now see that money being used for good, through supporting local organisations and initiatives.”