This video More videos

Watch the CCTV that put two ‘feral’ twin brothers behind bars - after they stabbed a ‘much loved’ family man to death in a ‘planned and co-ordinated attack’.

Chilling footage shows 16 year old Nero NcLean holding a large knife and sprinting up to a man before stabbing him in neck. Nero and his twin brother Nevardo, along with three other thugs, then fled the scene leaving the cyclist in a pool of blood. The judge described it as a ‘cruel’ and ‘heartless killing’. The teens had hatched a plan to kill Junior Osborne, 50 - a ‘much loved’ father and husband. Three of the gang had bought large knives and filmed themselves posing with the blades before the killing - which was all caught on camera.

CCTV shows Mr Osborne’s final moments before he was attacked on Narborough Road in Leicester at 9.30pm on September 27, 2023. Shocked passers by called 999 and Mr Osborne was rushed to Leicester Royal Infirmary but he died an hour later. Detectives trawled through hours of CCTV to identity the thugs who were arrested and charged with Mr Osborne’s killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a five-week trial, Nero, who lived half-a-mile away from the scene with his brother, was found guilty of murder and possessing a bladed article. Judge Neil Calver, who lifted reporting restrictions, jailed him for life with a minimum term of 17 years at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday (11/6).

His brother Nevardo, along with Theobald Budzwa, 18, Moises Steiner, 18, and James Williams, 18, were found guilty of manslaughter and possession of a bladed article. They were each jailed for eight years.

After the hearing, Detective Inspector Mark Parish, East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team, said: “I believe this was a planned and co-ordinated attack to kill Junior."

Mr Osborne was born and raised in the Caribbean island of Montserrat but fled to the UK following a deadly volcanic eruption. In a statement, Mr Osborne’s family paid tribute to a ‘much-loved husband, father, brother and stepfather’ who will be ‘missed by all of us’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement reads: “While he wasn’t perfect, he didn’t deserve to die in such a tragic and awful way. He was taken from us in cold blood. The loss of Junior has left a huge void for all of us and a huge hole in our hearts.”

Knife crime documentary