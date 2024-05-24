Hilarious gardening fail as man falls from house wall after ripping off an ivy branch
and live on Freeview channel 276
Funny footage captures the moment a man fell from a house wall while trying to remove some creeping ivy. Tyla Shellard, 21, was trying to remove the ivy weeds from the side of the house on May 21, 2024 when he fell from the branch after using his body weight to pull it down.
Tim Good, 31, was helping out, along with his brother, when the hilarious gardening fail occured. Tim, who builds security doors, from Cardiff, Wales, said: ""I said to cut the bottom off the ivy and Tyla said no we can pull it off. He was more shocked than anything, me and my brother were laughing."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.