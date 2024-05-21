Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A feel-good video shows how an ex-breeding dog, rescued from a life of abuse, has enjoyed a special trip to the seaside - on a Cane Corso walk.

Watch as Hennessy, a Cane Corso cross, gets taken for her first walk since she was rescued from a life of breeding and neglect. The seven-year-old dog enjoyed her outing to Blackpool Promenade, where she met other Cane Corsos for an on-lead walk to promote dog safety.

Hennessy was even treated to a dog-friendly ice cream on her day out to the seaside - before returning to Sakira’s Sanctuary/OEH Foundation, in Preesall, in the hope that she may soon find her forever home.

Strong powerful dog that ‘adores’ people

In the video, Dannii Williamson, a kennel manager at Sakima’s Sanctuary, said “Once she’s bonded to someone she adores them forever. But we’re looking for someone who has no young kids because she is big, strong and powerful. She’ll be fine for a nice couple or single person that’s willing to commit and show her that she can enjoy life.”

Responsible dog ownership

Speaking in the video, organiser Darren Mason, explains that the purpose of the walk is to promote safety and responsible dog ownership - especially for anyone thinking of getting a Cane Corso.

Popular breed is the ‘new Bully XL’

Mr Mason, who owns the Big Dog Walker dog walking business said: “They’re getting very popular. With the Bully XL ban, people are leaning towards getting a Cane Corso now because it’s not a banned breed.” He added that although they make lovely pets, they are also a very powerful breed that need to be handled in the right way.