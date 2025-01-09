Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dashcam footage shows predator Ellis Dismore, 24, chasing his 15-year-old victim down the street, before repeatedly stabbing her.

Ellis Dismore, 24, had sent threatening and disturbing voice messages to members of his 15-year-old victim’s family before he repeatedly stabbed her, police said.

The knife attack in broad daylight in Middlesbrough in June 2023 was captured on a passing motorist’s dashcam and the teenager was saved when members of the public stepped in to help.

Cleveland Police said Dismore was jailed at Teesside Crown Court for 43 years for attempted murder and more than 20 other offences against young girls.

Ellis Dismore who has been jailed for 43 years at Teesside Crown Court after he tried to murder an underage girl in the street he had groomed online | Cleveland Police/PA Wire

Dismore, from Middlesbrough, had groomed the 15-year-old online and then sent her relatives a series of chilling messages when the police were told about what was happening.

He attacked the girl after she got off a school bus and repeatedly stabbed her but stopped when a driver intervened and took the injured girl home.

In November, Dismore was convicted of a further 16 offences on girls which came to light when detectives investigated the attempted murder.

Officers said over seven years Dismore used fake profiles to pose as a teenager online and incited victims to send him indecent photos of themselves.

He threatened to share the pictures if they refused further demands.

Dismore tried to meet his victims in person and incited them to engage in sexual activity, police said.

Outside court, Detective Sergeant Andrew Hamilton praised the bravery of the victims for coming forward.

The officer said: “Over a period of seven years, Dismore used fake social media accounts to groom and stalk a number of young girls and enticed them into sending indecent images.

“He made vile threats towards them and sent sickening voice notes threatening to rape and stab them.

“Dismore’s offending escalated when he attacked one 15-year-old girl in the street with a knife in a terrifying assault as she went home from school, leaving her with serious injuries.

“Had she not been saved by a courageous passer-by, she could have lost her life. This incident led to the discovery of other girls who had been preyed on by Dismore and stalked and harassed via social media.”

Outside court, Debbie Breen, head of the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit at CPS North East, said: “Ellis Dismore is a dangerous and violent sexual predator who manipulated his young victims into sexual activity through fear and intimidation.

“It is clear that these were not idle threats, as Dismore went on to carry out a terrifying knife attack against one of his victims.

“Despite the horrific nature of his actions toward them, the evidence provided by the brave young victims in this case has been instrumental in helping the Crown Prosecution Service to build such a robust case against Dismore.

“We sincerely hope that the part they have each played in jailing such a dangerous man will bring them some measure of comfort.”

Rani Govender, who is a child online specialist with the NSPCC, said: “Dismore is a frightening and highly dangerous individual whose campaign of online grooming and sexual exploitation escalated to stalking and, ultimately, attempting to murder one of his young victims.

“The fact he was able to create a teenage profile on social media sites to target girls highlights once again why tech companies must be compelled to make their platforms safe by design for all their young users.”