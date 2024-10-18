Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shots! TV is broadcasting a weekend of exclusive documentaries created by our local journalists across the UK. The schedule features inspirational stories, infamous scandals, shocking true crime, historic events and much more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch extraordinary stories from local journalists across the UK including the Cavity Wall Scandal, Sunderland's FA Cup victory, behind-the-scenes footage of Blackpool Illuminations, Lockerbie: 35 years on, how the cost of living crisis is affecting pets and their owners and true crime stories.

Tune in to Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 or stream live on shotstv.com this Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October from 8am to midnight for the below listings of documentaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documentary Weekend TV Schedule

Documentary Time (Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October) Dance Floor Heroes 8am Newcastle Ravens: At Home & In Rome 8.30am Freckleton Air Disaster: 80 Years On 9am Miners Strikes and Wearside: 40 Years On 9.30am Lockerbie: 35 years on 10.15am Blackpool on the up 10.45am Season ready: Blackpool Pleasure Beach 11.15am Illuminating Blackpool 11.30am The Street Pastors of Preston 12pm Screenagers: The Digital Dilema 12.30pm Wheels of Justice: Cycling In The UK 1pm Meet The Makers 1.30pm Cost Of Living: The Price Of Pets 2pm Abandoned Scotland 2.30pm Michael Sundin: Gateshead Lad who went to Oz: P1 2.45pm Michael Sundin: Gateshead Lad who went to Oz: P2 3.30pm Michael Sundin: Gateshead Lad who went to Oz: P3 4.30pm Real Life Heroes: Rick Clement 5.30pm Damp Proof: The Cavity Wall Scandal 6.30pm How Nikki Allan's Killer Was Caught 7.15pm The Murder of John Luper 7.45pm Grief 8.15pm Cutting Deep: Knife Crime Documentary 9.15pm Lured To Her Death: The Murder of Sasha Marsden 9.45pm Luton Town: From Non-League To Premier League 10.15pm Sunderland's FA Cup Fairytale 11.15pm

Shots! TV is National World’s broadcast video watch site specialising in true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Our documentaries shed light on inspirational and devastating real-life stories, as well as local news and historic events that have shaped the nation.