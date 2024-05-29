Watch: Wanted killers who fled the country after brutal murder of grandfather are arrested on UK soil
Police bodycam footage shows the moment two organised criminals who fled the country after a brutal murder in 2020 were arrested after being extradited back to the UK.
Nana Oppong, 43, and Israar Shah, 39, organised and carried out the killing of dad-of-three and grandfather-of-two Robert Powell, 50, on June 13 2020.
A car had stopped near Mr Powell, who had left a party at an address in Water Lane, Roydon, Harlow at around 4.45am, when an individual stepped out of the vehicle and gunned him down. He was shot eight times and later died in hospital. A shot went through Mr Powell and hit two nearby women, causing them injury.
In 2022, Oppong was named by the National Crime Agency as one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives.
After analysing CCTV footage and mobile phone data, Essex Police linked Oppong and Shah to the killing. Oppong, who was located in Morocco, was extradited back to the UK in June 2023. Shah was extradited back to the UK in March 2023 from Spain.
Both stood trial at Woolwich Crown Court charged with murder and possession of a firearm. They were convicted on all charges on May 28 and will be sentenced on May 31.
