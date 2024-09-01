This video More videos

Watch this surprising but gross hack for getting rid of slugs in the garden, in a video that will make your skin crawl!

Creepy video (click to play above) shows what happened when a gardener got tired of trying to fight off slugs - and tried to lure them into a container of beer. After countless failed attempts to get rid of pesky slugs, Zofia stumbled upon a surprising hack that promised to be the ultimate solution.

Creepy garden hack: Watch as horde of slugs drown in BEER | WooGlobe