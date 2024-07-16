This video More videos

Shocking CCTV (watch above) shows the moment a gunman fired shots towards a house during a horror drive-by in a leafy residential suburb.

Video footage shows a thug pulling up in a white van along the street - where property prices average around £330,000 - wielding what appears to be a shotgun. He then aims the deadly weapon towards a house before two flashes can be seen along with smoke coming from the barrel of the gun. Luckily, nobody was hurt.

Armed police

Armed police were called after an address was peppered with bullets on Brookvale Road, Olton, Solihull, just before 1am on Saturday. West Midlands Police has launched an investigation and urged any witnesses or those with information to get in touch.

The road was sealed off while enquires were carried out and extra patrols will now be undertaken in the area. A force spokesman said: "We were called to Brookvale Road, Solihull, shortly before 1am this morning (Sat) after two shots were fired at a property. No-one was hurt. We understand incidents of this nature are concerning and we will have extra officers in the area today completing enquiries and offering reassurance."