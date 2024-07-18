This video More videos

Watch the moment a prolific thief headbutts a security guard who tried to stop him stealing bottles of booze.

Shocking CCTV footage captured the moment a brazen shoplifter assaulted a security guard, before walking off with stolen alcohol.

Cambs Police

Video above (click to play) shows how the prolific thief repeatedly headbutted a security guard in a supermarket, as he attempted to stop the man from walking out with stolen goods.