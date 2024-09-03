I had my wedding blessing at a care home so my 99-year-old dad could escort me down the aisle
Heart-warming video shows the moment a 99-year-old dad escorted his daughter down the aisle - as she and her partner held a wedding blessing at his care home.
Fiona Butler-Clayton and her new husband Richard Butler, both 60, tied the knot in the Cotswolds. However, dad Henry Clayton was unable to travel the long distance to be with them due to his health.
Thanks to his care home The Spinney, Henry was still able to perform his fatherly duties. On hearing of the couple’s dilemma, staff offered to host a wedding blessing to take place after the couple’s June wedding.
The blessing, which was performed by the minister from Chingford United Reformed Church, was attended by members of Fiona and Richard’s family. It included their flower girl and page boy - Henry’s great-grandchildren Phoebe and Teddy - members of The Spinney team, and some of Henry’s friends and fellow residents. Henry escorted Fiona, wearing her wedding dress, down the aisle.
Henry, who moved into The Spinney in Chingford, London in March 2021, said: “I am completely overwhelmed that everyone has made all of this effort so that I could give my beautiful daughter Fiona away to her groom. The team at The Spinney did a wonderful job and I can’t thank them enough. It really has made my year!”
Fiona said: “Dad was a big part of the planning of the blessing, visiting the minister with me and discussing the plans. I’m so pleased he could get involved, I know it made him feel special and included.
“The team at The Spinney went above and beyond for us, decorating the home and providing a prosecco reception following the blessing. It was a magical afternoon and we created memories that my family and I will treasure forever!”
