This video More videos

Watch the moment when a car thief gets caught hiding in a garden after officers tracked his footsteps in the snow.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows how cops traced a burglar who led them on a high speed chase - by following his footsteps in the snow.

Josh Mansfield, shown in the footage, stole keys for a BMW from the home and then drove off in the car, but was spotted driving erratically just minutes later by patrol officers in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police chase began, with the the 25-year-old driving at speeds of up to 80mph before crashing into some railings on White Rose Way and running off.

Officers followed his footsteps in the snow and found him hiding in back garden of a nearby house.

Mansfield, of no fixed abode, admitted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and driving while disqualified and without insurance and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on February 3.

Josh Mansfield was found by police when they traced his footsteps in the snow | SYP

Detective Inspector Mark Nicholson-Gee, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "People deserve to feel safe in their homes and Mansfield's actions saw him destroy this idea of safety for his own personal gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After breaking into this person's home and stealing their car, he then led police on a dangerous pursuit, driving the stolen vehicle at excessive speeds before colliding with a lamppost.