Footage shows dehydrated dogs drinking continuously from a tap for minutes after they were abandoned by a woman, who later threatened to stab “anyone who tries to take her babies”.

Shelby Russel, aged 29, of Lupton Road, Sheffield, gave the RSPCA and officers an extensive list of excuses and reasons as to why her dogs and cats had been starved, dehydrated, and left living in their own faeces.

On October 14 last year, an RSPCA inspector attended Russel’s property following reports that dogs and cats had been left for over a week with no food or water.

After gathering evidence no had entered the property for at least two days and had been left up to a week with no access to food and water, the inspector immediately called for police.

Video footage released by South Yorkshire Police showed Russel's dogs scrambling for water. The bathroom is filthy and appears to be covered in faeces. | South Yorkshire Police

But prior to officers’ arrival, Russel returned to the property and gave “a list of excuses” as to why her animals were alone and near to death.

These excuses continued during her later police interview with officers. She stated she had been in hospital, had paid a dog sitter who failed to care for the animals, left the tap running 24/7 for the animals, and fed them three times a day.

But as RSPCA workers began to catch and seize the animals, Russel became aggressive and threatening, pushing an inspector, and stating she “would stab anyone who tries to take her babies”.

After officers arrived at the property, Russel was arrested and taken into custody.

The court heard how footage and photographs obtained for evidence showed the dogs scrambling to get to water once it was given, and that they continued to drink continuously for minutes.

Russell appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (October 28) and was sentenced to a 10-year ban from owning animals, ordered to undertake 20 days rehabilitation and pay fines totalling £199.

Following the seizure of the animals, a vet gave their expert opinion on the condition and reasoning the animals were extremely underweight. No results came back to state the animals had medical issues stopping them from eating and since their seizure, their conditions had improved.

Dog legislation sergeant Matt Duffy said: “Animals deserve to be cared for and loved. Leaving them defenceless, locked in cages to starve and dehydrate is disgusting behaviour.

“I am pleased today that Russel has been banned from owning any animals for 10 years for the pain and suffering she inflicted on these poor animals. We will not tolerate animal cruelty within South Yorkshire and will work with our partners to ensure those responsible are put before the courts.

“Thankfully this investigation had a happy ending, and the animals were making good progress with their care within the RSPCA.”