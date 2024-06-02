Visit Guernsey launches new historical routes ahead of 80th anniversary of D-Day

Castle Cornet, Guernsey

Visit Guernsey says the new routes are themed around coastal memories, liberation, invasion, occupation and fortification.

A tourism board in the Channel Islands has launched five new history and heritage themed routes ahead of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Guernsey, along with Jersey, Alderney and Sark, was occupied by the Nazis during World War Two. It was the only British territory to be occupied during this period with the Germans remaining there from 1940 to 1945.

On May 9 the islands celebrated 79 years since they were liberated from the Nazis. June 6 will mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings, also known as D-Day.

Visit Guernsey said the latest routes were part of a two-year-focus on its World War Two heritage, culminating in the 80-year anniversary of Liberation Day next year. Alongside new historical routes on the VisitGuernsey app, a number of bunkers that were previously inaccessible to the public are set to be uncovered for the first time.

Five new historical routes

App users can enjoy five new routes including three new walking itineraries, a cycling itinerary and a driving itinerary. The new routes are themed around coastal memories, liberation, invasion, occupation and fortification.

Directions will be clearly available on the VisitGuernsey app, and all routes will have information boards set up en-route with QR codes linking to further details so that users can be “truly immersed” in the site that they are visiting.

"App users will be able to explore some of the most historically significant spots on the island, brought to life with video content from local residents recalling their war-time experiences," Visit Guernsey said.

It said images from World War Two and present day, which shows the dramatic contrast, would also be available.

Newly accessible World War II bunkers

Travellers looking to dig deeper into the Islands’ history can do so this year with a visit to one of the hundreds of World War II bunkers.

Local volunteer organisation Festung, which works to restore and safeguard the Islands’ bunkers, is applying to renovate the German site at Fort Hommet.

Visitors on Saturday June 8 can attend Festung’s European Bunker Day to witness Fort Hommet being reopened to the public. Other events include the Batterie Mirus Open Day on Saturday July 20 and Flak Battery Dolman Open Day on Saturday August 17.

Getting to Guernsey

Aurigny operates year-round direct flights to Guernsey from London, East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Exeter, Southampton and Dublin.

New flight routes to Guernsey from London Stansted, London City and Liverpool launched in March and April 2024, with new routes from Edinburgh and Cornwall Newquay to launch in May and July respectively.