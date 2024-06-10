Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Smoking and vaping rules holidaymakers need to be aware of in popular hotspots including Turkey, Spain, France and Greece to avoid hefty fines

A travel warning has been issued to holidaymakers as they could face fines and penalties when travelling abroad this summer. The UK has been tightening its restrictions on smoking and vaping, but we aren’t the only country to do so in recent years.

Holidaymakers jet setting abroad this summer might find themselves faced with a hefty fine if they aren’t clued up on the latest laws and regulations in place. David Phillips from Vape Superstore has outlined the smoking and vaping regulations to be aware of in seven countries around the world so that holidaymakers don’t land themselves with any unexpected penalties on their travels.

Turkey

Turkey is one of the strictest countries in the world when it comes to laws around smoking and vaping. Smoking is prohibited in most public spaces, including bars and restaurants, educational facilities, indoor workplaces, hospitals, and on both private and public transport.

Tobacco products cannot be displayed in shops or sold in vending machines and must be sold in plain packaging. Turkey has also enforced an absolute advertising ban on tobacco products, meaning that you’re unlikely to see cigarettes or vapes featured on TV, radio or in newspapers here. Mr Phillips says: “Although holidaymakers can vape in designated smoking areas, you won’t be able to buy e-cigarettes whilst you’re in Turkey as they are not licensed for sale throughout the entire country.”

Smoking and vaping rules holidaymakers need to be aware of in popular hotspots including Turkey, Spain, France and Greece to avoid hefty fines. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia

Mr Phillips advises holidaymakers to “steer clear of vaping when visiting Australia.” He adds: “It is illegal to purchase or import nicotine and disposable e-cigarettes without a prescription and in some jurisdictions, possession of a vape could result in up to two years of jail time or a hefty fine.”

Hungary

Hungary has extensive laws banning smoking and vaping in indoor public spaces, as well as in some outdoor spaces such as in playgrounds and underpasses. Advertising laws are also strict with smoking and vaping products banned in local newspapers and magazines, on TV and radio, on billboards, and even on internet advertising.

Mr Phillips says: “Hungary has a total ban on the sale of flavoured e-liquids, with only tobacco-flavoured e-cigarettes available for purchase. Anyone found breaking smoking and vaping laws here could face a fine anywhere between 20,000 and 50,000 Hungarian forints (around £40-£110).”

Spain

Spain recently announced new laws to toughen restrictions on smoking and vaping in public spaces. As well as the typical ban on smoking in indoor public spaces, holidaymakers could now face fines of up to €2,000 for smoking on beaches and on restaurant terraces. Spain was previously one of the cheapest countries to purchase cigarettes in, but this is changing under these new regulations, with a hike up in prices taking place to deter both locals and tourists.”

Greece

Mr Phillips says Greece is “notoriously one of the countries with the highest tobacco consumption rates in Europe, but as well as pre-existing laws restricting smoking and vaping in enclosed public spaces, new laws are being put in place to prevent businesses from taking advantage of loopholes in these regulations.” He adds: Many restaurants, cafes and bars with canopies or protective barriers that could still be characterised as open-air spaces will now fall under the smoking ban, with hefty fines in place for businesses that are found to breach these laws”

“Greece also has a number of regulations in place to prevent second-hand smoking among children, including a ban of smoking at outdoor stadiums frequented by minors, and a fine of €1,500 for anyone found smoking in a private vehicle that has under-18s in attendance.”

Italy

Italy has a near-total ban on smoking in public spaces, including in private vehicles with passengers under-18, and in some parks across the country. There are also a number of regional restrictions regarding smoking and vaping in Italy. Smoking is banned outright at bus stops in Milan, while Venice’s Bibione beach was the first to ban smoking.

Mr Phillips adds: “Veneto and Sardinia are completely smoke-free regions, with fines for breaking this law here reaching up to €550.”

France