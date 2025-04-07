Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leven Manchester, in the centre of the city, is the perfect hotel to stay in to enjoy the nightlife.

I stayed at Leven Manchester for a night, and it was only a few minutes walk away from Piccadilly station - making me already love the hotel before I even arrived. The hotel itself is an impressive building that sits alongside a canal, and next to lively bars.

The hotel is located right at the heart of Manchester’s astronomically vibey Gay Village, on the corner of Canal Street and Chorlton Street. You can head out from the hotel and enjoy Manchester’s bumping nightlife. You can do karaoke with drag queens in the Gay Village, or go to party at legendary clubs like The White Hotel.

The hotel has a very central location - which you should be mindful of, as if you are looking for a peaceful stay it may not be the one for you. The hotel even provides earplugs - at the weekends in particular, you will inevitably get some outdoor noise filtering in.

It’s just a few minutes’ walk from the main city centre shops too, and one of Manchester’s best-loved bakery brans Pollen Bakery. The bakery is just four minutes from the hotel and their food is delicious.

I loved staying at Leven, not just because of its brilliant location, but because the rooms are so spacious. I stayed in a ‘Life Size’ room and it felt like I had my own mini apartment for the evening. It had a Scandi feel with big windows, and a great view of what was going on in the city. There was so much light coming in from the window it really brightened the space up - and it came with blackout blinds so no light was seeping through in the morning.

The room came with a full mini-bar of different soft and alcoholic drinks, and a variety of snacks. There was a kitchen, and two seats so you can relax and watch the world go by outside the window.

If you are looking for dinner, you can eat at Maya, Leven’s restaurant, located just next door to the main building of the hotel. It’s a gorgeous space – fitted with a sweeping, round bar that channels real glamour. The menu is full of European classics and the food is locally sourced.

In the morning you can enjoy a relaxed continental breakfast with a selection of fruits, yoghurts, croissants, cereals and more on offer. I loved how peaceful and calming the space was, when outside you could see the hustle and bustle. The hotel was a lovely escape from the business of the outside - but you take a few steps out of the building and you are in the heart of it.

The hotel is perfectly located in the centre. So if you are looking for a hotel for a girls or lads weekend away, this one would be perfect. If you are staying in Manchester you want to be in the centre - and this hotel being not far from Piccadilly station makes it even more ideal. I would highly recommend.

The life size rooms lead-in rate is £105 room only. https://liveleven.com/