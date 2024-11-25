Snow has fallen and now you can hit the ski slopes for less this winter with Jet2.com

Snowsports fans can enjoy the season’s first major snowfall in the Alps and save money on ski flights with Jet2.com this winter

Ski flights are on sale this winter from across ten UK airports to nine ski destinations - Chambery, Grenoble, Lyon, Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Turin, Verona and Barcelona (Andorra)

With the first major snow of the season falling in the Alps, and Jet2.com offering fantastic savings on all winter ski flights through its Black Friday sale, there is ‘snow’ better time for skiers and snowboarders to take off to the slopes.

Winter sport enthusiasts looking to make the most of the fresh snow have lots of choice and flexibility with the UK’s leading leisure airline, as Jet2.com is on sale to nine ski destinations this Winter 24/25 - Chambery, Grenoble, Lyon, Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Turin, Verona and Barcelona (Andorra).

Ski flights are on sale from across ten airports (Belfast International, Bristol, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International) giving customers plenty of opportunity to grab a piste of the action in the French, Swiss, Austrian and Italian Alps, as well as the Tyrolean Mountains, Andorra and Pyrenees.

Jet2.com’s Black Friday sale offers a whopping 15% off all Jet2.com flights for Winter 24/25 until 31st March 2025, with customers who have a MyJet2 account enjoying 20% off flights. This means that customers can slope off to the snow for less this winter.

In addition to this wide choice of destinations and flights, customers booking and travelling on ski flights with Jet2.com get to enjoy VIP customer service which has seen the UK’s third largest airline win numerous awards and accolades. Customers can also enjoy 10kg hand luggage and 22kg baggage* and great value 22kg ski carriage* with Jet2.com.

Ski destinations by base for Winter 24/25 are as follows:

Belfast International Airport – Salzburg ·

Birmingham Airport – Chambery, Grenoble, Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Turin and Barcelona (Andorra)

Bristol Airport – Chambery, Innsbruck, Salzburg and Geneva East Midlands Airport - Geneva

Edinburgh Airport – Chambery, Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Turin

Glasgow Airport – Geneva Leeds Bradford Airport – Chambery, Geneva, Salzburg and Barcelona (Andorra)

London Stansted Airport – Chambery, Grenoble, Geneva and Salzburg

Manchester Airport – Chambery, Grenoble, Lyon, Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Turin, Verona and Barcelona (Andorra)

Newcastle International Airport – Geneva and Grenoble

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “With snow now falling in the Alps and Jet2.com launching a fantastic Black Friday sale now is the ideal time for skiers and snowboarders to take off to the slopes. Our unrivalled ski programme offers fantastic choice and flexibility, giving snow sports enthusiasts the chance to experience the most-popular ski resorts in the regions of the French, Swiss, Austrian or Italian Alps, as well as the Tyrolean Mountains, Andorra or Pyrenees. Customers can unlock the best slopes in Europe for much less when they travel with Jet2.com this winter while making the most of our award-winning customer service and friendly flight times.”