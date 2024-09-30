Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is said that Istanbul is the gateway to Asia, a city that lies on the cusp of two continents and is a true melting pot of cultures and ideals.

Istanbul is also a city you can have a full experience of in a long weekend, directly from Manchester Airport.

The Turkish city is vibrant and has so much to offer the keen traveller. Flying out from Manchester, I was treated to a taste of business class. Turkish Airlines were crowned the Best Airline in Europe and World’s Best Business Class Catering Service by SkyTrax- after landing in Turkey it was easy to see why. Comfortable seats and a three course meal set me up well to start the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flights are daily and mine took just over three-and-a-half hours. The city was winding down for the day by the time I arrived. My base in Turkey was the five-star Conrad Istanbul Bosphorus hotel, which is close to the stretch of water that it gets its name from. It commanded stunning views of the city, although I needed to wait until morning to fully appreciate them.

The beautiful views of Istanbul | ManchesterWorld

The sun was shining and the waters of the Bosphorus strait were shimmering as I was taken into the beating heart of the city. History is often etched into these great European places, and Istanbul is brimming with it. Over the centuries civilisations and empires built their status around Istanbul, and the influences of these are clear as you make your way around the streets.

The smells of Istanbul are what I found the most striking, particularly in the bazaars that are scattered around the city. Scents of spices, Turkish delight and street food greet you as you step inside these vast markets which you can very easily get lost in. The bazaars are also good spots to escape the afternoon heat, which even in September reached stifling points.

The skyline of Istanbul is one that pays homage to the rich cultural history of the city and country. The familiar sight of the domed roof of mosques make the views of Istanbul some of the most interesting in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The waters of the Bosphorus are practical as well as beautiful. It provides a way for locals and tourists to get around the city, and the banks of it are lined with more of these historical buildings. One of my favourite of these was the Topkapi Palace, one home to the Turkish Sultans. The fine interior and many rooms are a labyrinth that takes you away from the flurry and the heat of the city streets.

A private boat trip is apparently one of the best ways to see the many sights of the Bosphorus, and this is how my first afternoon in Istanbul was spent. The hustle and bustle of a city full of life took a back seat, and this was replaced with an all different kind of busy. Every size vessel from small fishing boats to intercontinental cruise liners pass through these waters, a contrast that adds to the energetic nature of the city.

At night, Istanbul comes alive with the smells of fine foods and the opportunity to enjoy fine dining with good drinks to top an experience off. During my stay I had the opportunity to try some culinary delights, and a very authentic Turkish drink. This is Raki, and it is an aniseed tasting drink which is a shot, but drunk mixed with water. The drink is similar to brandy, and being the national drink of Turkey I was keen to try it. A drink with several strong tastes, it was a flavour that I’ll not forget about in a hurry - in a good way.

Istanbul | ManchesterWorld

The centre of Istanbul has been saved from the wave of high rise buildings that has hit other city centres, and if you want a good viewpoint you get to climb up a tower dating back to the 14th century. The Galata Tower was constructed almost a century before the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul, which was then Constantinople.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tower once stood as a way of looking out for invading forces, but now it serves a very different purpose. Commanding excellent panoramic views of the city below, the 200 foot tower is a peaceful way of capturing in one instance the sheer size of Istanbul. The worn stone steps that wind down the tower tell a story of its history, which has been preserved for generations to come.

As well as having a rich history, Istanbul is also known for its cultural significance. I was able to visit some of the city’s museums during my weekend long stay, and fans of art will be right at home in the Turkish city. The Istanbul Modern Museum is one of the standout museums within the city, and the several floors of works many of which are contemporary make for a unique opportunity to spend an afternoon.

The last cultural experience of the weekend is one that I really didn’t want to leave Istanbul without visiting. The Grand Bazaar lives up to its name, and is a vast labyrinth of market stalls and shops. The tram is probably the quickest way to get around the city, and a stop next to the Bazaar is ideally located.

Some of the stunning architecture in Istanbul | ManchesterWorld

Walking around inside, it feels as though you could find pretty much anything you could ever want. I couldn’t leave Istanbul without buying some Turkish delight and baklava, and both of these were purchased within the Bazaar. The sun was starting to set on my second full day in the city, and the scents of the Grand Bazaar are not things I will forget in a hurry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My journey back to Manchester started early on a cloudy Sunday morning. The highlights of the trip were far from over though, with a visit to the Turkish Airlines business lounge at Istanbul Airport. Fresh coffee, orange juice, pastries and cooked food were dotted all round this stunning lounge, but the icing on the cake was a go on a flying simulator. With a VR headset on, you lie on our stomach and are sent flying over Istanbul in what is a very cool experience.

The walking, eating and drinking in Istanbul had worn me out, and I was about to have a perfect chance to sleep on the flight home. The business class area of Turkish Airlines is something special. An upgrade even on my flight to Istanbul, I was in my own pod which reclined into a full-on bed. This may well be the nicest flight I’ll ever have, and it’s definitely a great way to travel.

Flying from Manchester to Istanbul is an easy trip, and an example of the fine places you can get to directly from the North West hub. In less than four hours you can get from Manchester to a city which is a melting pot of culture, fine food, and incredible architecture. My weekend experience in this Turkish city is one I will cherish for a long time.