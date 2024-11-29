It's not too late to plan your perfect Christmas holiday cottage getaway

You can still bag a dream holiday cottage AND make savings, but you’ll have to be quick

If the madness of Black Friday is getting to be a bit much, you might be longing for a bit of peace and quiet for the holiday season.

A couple of nights away around Christmas in a picturesque holiday cottage can set just the right tone for a season that, after all, is supposed to be about being with the people you love.

Surprisingly, it’s not too late to find the perfect cottage for you, and we’ve found a number of amazing places available via Sykes, the holiday cottage specialists.

They have properties available at special prices across many of the UK’s most beautiful regions, including the Lake District, Cornwall, the Derbyshire Dales, Northumberland and Norfolk.

For a complete list, click here, but we’ve picked out a couple below to show you what you can expect.

Haven, Cornwall - 3 nights, sleeps 4, Dec 20-23. Now £830

Located in the peaceful rural surroundings of Carnon Downs, Haven is a semi-detached lodge within a well-equipped holiday park. It features comfortable living spaces and convenient on-site amenities, including indoor and outdoor pools, making it particularly appealing for families.

The property offers a welcoming environment for a festive holiday, with a cosy lounge area and a fully equipped kitchen, perfect for preparing Christmas meals. The lodge’s location provides easy access to Cornwall’s scenic coastlines, quaint villages, and winter attractions, offering opportunities for exploration during the stay. Click here to book.

Haven is part of Sykes’ selection of properties with Christmas booking savings. For more details, visit here.

Garth Morthin The Stables, Porthmadog, 3 nights, sleeps 4, Dec 28-31. Now £859

This stylish cottage, located in Morfa Bychan near Porthmadog, combines rustic charm with modern design. Features such as exposed beams and high-quality furnishings create a comfortable and character-filled space.

Ideal for families or groups, Garth Morthin The Stables serves as a convenient base for exploring the Snowdonia National Park and the surrounding area. Whether relaxing indoors or venturing out to nearby beaches and trails, this property offers a mix of relaxation and adventure, making it an excellent choice for a post-Christmas getaway.

Part of Sykes’ Christmas savings collection, this property is available for booking here.

These properties are just two examples from Sykes’ extensive range of holiday homes offering discounts for the festive season. To see a wider selection, including properties in Cumbria, Norfolk and Warwickshire, click here.