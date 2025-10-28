The Red Lion in Adderbury is one of Greene King’s most picturesque pubs-with-rooms, offering classic Cotswolds charm | Greene King

One of the UK’s biggest pub chains is targeting the winter getaway market with a raft of discounted pub-stay deals, from £50 Sunday nights to 15% off longer breaks.

One of the UK’s biggest pub chains has made a move to capture the winter short break market by rolling out a string of seasonal deals across its pubs-with-rooms.

Greene King Inns, which runs more than 100 historic pubs with on-site accommodation, is offering cut-price stays throughout autumn and winter — including Sunday nights for £50, up to 15% off longer stays, and 20% off food for direct bookings.

The deals come as demand grows for lower-cost weekend breaks and easy access to festive events like firework displays, Christmas light switch-ons and local markets. Many of the pubs are in town centres or on village greens, putting guests just steps away from the action.

A spokesperson for the company said the offers were about encouraging people to “stay INN the middle of it all” this season.

Why the pub is becoming a go-to place to stay

Pub accommodation has quietly become a more popular alternative to budget hotels in recent years — especially in places where chain hotels are either fully booked or miles from the centre.

There's nothing like a cosy pub in the middle of winter | Greene King

Greene King Inns has properties across the country, with locations in historic market towns, suburbs, rural villages and seaside spots. Most come with a restaurant and bar attached, meaning guests don’t need to travel elsewhere to eat or drink — a major plus for those arriving by train or hoping to avoid taxis.

The rooms themselves are typically simple and comfortable, with prices that undercut many traditional hotels, especially on short notice.

Current deals on offer

Greene King’s seasonal campaign includes:

Sweater Weather Weekends – 15% off Thursday to Sunday stays until 31 October . See participating locations

Lazy Sundays – Sunday night stays for £50 at selected inns Find a deal

Stay Longer, Pay Less – Save 10% on stays of 2–4 nights or 15% on stays of 5+ nights Offer info here

Book Direct Bonus – 20% off food at the on-site pub or restaurant Book direct here

Each deal is subject to availability and blackout dates apply, but the majority of locations are taking bookings now for stays through to the new year.

Pub stays offer front-row access to local events

With Bonfire Night displays and Christmas markets now in full planning mode across the country, accommodation in the centre of town can book up fast — especially on Friday and Saturday nights.

Greene King’s pub locations often sit at the heart of those communities, meaning guests are within walking distance of the main events.

The group’s current offers are being pitched as a way to “not just visit the festivities, but live them from your doorstep.”

