Explore the real 'Holland' in the new Amazon Prime film with TUI River Cruises

With the recent news of Nicole Kidman’s new thriller movie, ‘Holland’, hitting the world’s screens on March 27 on Amazon Prime, TUI River Cruises has shared the top places to visit in The Netherlands to get a taste of authentic Dutch culture.

Unlike the film, which was filmed to replicate Michigan’s city of Holland, Dutch devotees can truly experience the beauty of The Netherlands from the famous tulip fields of Keukenhof to seeing the home of the most famous Dutch artist, Rembrandt’s House Museum.

Discover tulips galore in the ‘Garden of Europe’ at Keukenhof

Vast in the glory of The Netherlands tulip at Keukenhof in Amsterdam, also known as the ‘Garden of Europe’. See seven million flower bulbs in full bloom and explore the 32 hectare gardens which are filled with a rainbow of coloured flowers from the famous tulips, orchids, daffodils and hyacinths. For this excursion flower lovers should visit this garden between March – May, when the flowers are fully in bloom!

Amsterdam beer

TUI River Cruises offers a seven-night Rhine Explorer from Amsterdam, Netherlands on TUI Isla from £1825 per person. Price based on 2 adults sharing a Deck 2 French Balcony Cabin on a Full Board Plus* basis. Calling at Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, Koblenz, Germany, Mannheim, Germany, Kehl (for Strasbourg), Germany, Breisach, Germany and Basel, Switzerland. Includes KLM flight from Manchester Airport to Amsterdam on 8 April 2025, 23kg of luggage per person, transfers, tips, and service charges.

Explore Rembrandt’s House Museum across the European Waterways

Hop off at Amsterdam port and visit the 17th century home where Rembradnt famously lived and painted on the Rembrandt House Museum excursion. Culture vultures will be able to learn about his life, whilst also being able to see a variety of paintings and demonstrations from his own studio where his artistic magic took place.

TUI River Cruises offers a seven-night North Rhine and Netherlands Explorer from Amsterdam, Netherlands on TUI Isla from £1910 per person. Price based on 2 adults sharing a Deck 3 Superior French Balcony Cabin on a Full Board Plus* basis. Calling at Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Nijmegen, The Netherlands, Dusseldorf, Germany, Koblenz, Germany, Boppard, Germany and Rüdesheim, Germany and Frankfurt Germany. Includes BA flights from London Heathrow to Amsterdam on 14thJuly 2025, 23kg of luggage per person, transfers, tips, and service charges.

Amsterdam canals

Eat a classic three course Dutch dinner by the Amstel river

Indulge in a delightful evening with a local host, Fusina from Amsterdam and soak in the views of the River Amstel. Fusina will prepare a delicious three course meal served with authentic wine and beer and be educated on centuries-old Dutch traditions, the history of each dish! Customers will also be able to flip their very own Dutch pancake, which they can recreate at home on this Classic Dutch dinner excursion.

TUI River Cruises offers a 14-night Icons of Europe from Amsterdam, Netherlands on TUI Isla from £2525 per person. Price based on 2 adults sharing a Deck 1 Superior Cabin on a Full Board Plus* basis. Calling at Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, Koblenz, Germany, Frankfurt, Germany, Miltenberg, Germany, Wurzburg, Germany, Bamberg, Germany, Nuremberg, Germany, Regensburg, Germany, Passau, Germany, Linz, Austria, Vienna, Austria, Bratislava, Slovakia and Budapest, Hungary. Includes easyJet flight from London Gatwick to Amsterdam on 27 April 2025, 23kg of luggage per person, transfers, tips, and service charges.