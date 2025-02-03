Carousel Buses announces raft of service improvements

Carousel Buses has announced wide-ranging improvements across its network, to help deliver continued improvements for customers.

Since taking over Arriva’s services in and around High Wycombe in July 2024, Carousel Buses has re-built the bus network in the area and has now confirmed its next raft of improvements.

Several route and frequency improvements fare being introduced from February 23rd. The highlights include:

A new route will launch, operating between High Wycombe and Maidenhead via St Mark’s Hospital, Knowl Hill and Twyford. The 127 service will operate hourly Monday to Friday, complementing the existing 127 service provided by Thames Valley Buses, which operates on Saturdays only.

Carousel Buses

The 850 service between High Wycombe and Reading via Marlow, Henley, Wargrave and Twyford will be revised to operate more buses along the busiest sections of the route. On weekdays, it will operate every 15 minutes between High Wycombe, Marlow and Henley, continuing every 30 minutes to Wargrave, Twyford and Reading. Additionally, the evening and Sunday frequency will double to be half hourly throughout.

New evening journeys are being introduced on the 103 service between High Wycombe and Slough via Beaconsfield and Farnham Common, seven days a week.

New evening and Sunday journeys will run between Slough and Wexham Court on service 106.

Service 31 will extend beyond Penn to Beaconsfield Monday to Saturday, providing new links, while service 34 will extend crosstown from Lane End, Cressex and High Wycombe to Hicks Farm Rise and Olympic Way up to every 30 minutes, in place of service 39.

Carousel Buses

New Sunday services will also be introduced on services 34 and 41 providing better connectivity for residents throughout the week.

Luke Marion, Carousel Buses Managing Director, said: “This is excellent news for bus users and communities across our network. It is the next step in our exciting development plans, building on the fantastic progress we’ve made in stabilising and growing the bus network after taking over more of the bus network in and around High Wycombe.

“We’re proud to be able to expand the network further to help improve connectivity for people to more towns and villages across the counties we serve.

“These new routes and service improvements will further make bus travel an attractive option for people to travel sustainably for work, education and leisure purposes. There are a lot of improvements launching on 23rd February and I’d encourage people to visit our website for full details.”

Carousel Buses, a subsidiary of the Go-Ahead Group, operates buses in High Wycombe and the wider South Buckinghamshire area. It also serves Maidenhead, Reading, Slough, Windsor, Hemel Hempstead and Uxbridge and carries more than five million passengers each year.