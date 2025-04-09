Carousel Buses announce great savings group days out this April
To celebrate Spring and to help people enjoy day trips Carousel Buses is offering a significant discount on its existing Zone ABC Group Day ticket.
Up to five people of any age travelling together can use unlimited buses on the network in one day for just £15 throughout the Easter school holiday and the entire month of April.
This includes journeys to High Wycombe, Beaconsfield, Slough, Maidenhead, Windsor, Amersham, Uxbridge and Reading.
The special offer is designed to encourage people to use buses for days out and to help give the county’s economy a boost.
It represents a £9 saving on the usual Group Day ticket price of £24 for Zone ABC Group Day Tickets.
Luke Marion, Managing Director of Carousel Buses, said: “This is a tremendous offer that will help families, groups of friends, students and shoppers get out and about via our extensive bus network affordably during April.
“We’ve launched it to support people and help groups have affordable days out this Spring.
“Using bus helps us reduce congestion, improve air quality and protect our communities and with I’d encourage people to give bus a try this month via our special offer.”
Passengers can cut the cost on their group tickets from Tuesday, April 1, by entering the code EASTER15 when purchasing tickets either online or via the Carousel Buses app. The offer is limited to one discounted ticket per user.