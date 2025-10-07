There’s still enough time before the bracing grip of Winter arrives to take advantage of the last of the sunlight this Autumn, so what better way to see out the sunlight than a (brisk) walk along one of the many beaches available on your doorstep in the United Kingdom?

But for all the spoils of options available, where should you be visiting before daylight saving time ends?

Millets, the outdoor experts who know a thing or two about expeditions, no matter rain or shine, decided to bring together their list of 11 beaches on our shores that are unmissable for those Autumn walks this season.

To determine the top beaches for autumn, a seed list of 20 well-known beaches across the UK was created. Each beach was then evaluated and ranked based on two main categories. The first was autumn weather conditions, which included average temperature, rainfall, and daily sunshine hours for October to December.

Their second factor considered was the average Google review score for each beach, as recorded on September 18, 2025. All four data points—temperature, rainfall, sunshine, and reviews—were converted into a score out of 10.

The scores were then averaged to produce a final overall score out of 10 for each beach, with the following 11 topping their list for this season.

So, are you near one of the beaches that Millets considers ‘perfect’ for those Autumnal walks? Read on to find out!

1 . Rhossili Bay Beach (Gower Peninsula) Voted one of the UK’s best beaches, Rhossili Bay is a spectacular, three-mile-long expanse of sand, tying with a score of 6.60/10. This dramatic, windswept beach offers truly magnificent views of the Gower Peninsula and Worm's Head, a natural causeway that leads to a rocky island. It's a spectacular spot for a challenging walk and is particularly popular with surfers and paragliders. | Tripadvisor Photo Sales

2 . Barafundle Bay Beach (Pembrokeshire) Accessible only by a short walk from the car park, Barafundle Bay is a breath-taking, secluded cove that feels like a hidden paradise, with a respectable score of 6.60/10. Its golden sands and crystal-clear waters, framed by pine trees and dramatic cliffs, give it a tropical feel. This Pembrokeshire gem is worth the walk for its incredible, unspoiled beauty and peaceful atmosphere. | Peter A.L @ Tripadvisor Photo Sales

3 . St Ives Bay (Cornwall) Home to a string of breath-taking golden beaches, St Ives Bay offers some of the most stunning coastal scenery in Cornwall and a good score of 7.13/10. The bay is a sheltered haven with pristine sands and clear waters, making it a great spot for an autumn surf or a walk along the shore. With the charming, artistic town of St Ives as a hub, the entire area is a vibrant and beautiful destination. | Ginger Communications Photo Sales

4 . West Wittering Beach (West Sussex) A favourite among locals and visitors alike, West Wittering Beach is known for its beautiful sands and clean waters, with a joint score of 7.92/10. The beach offers magnificent views across Chichester Harbour and the South Downs. It's an ideal spot for a family day out, with a natural feel and plenty of space for activities, all while being a fantastic place to catch a beautiful sunset. | Johnboy59 @ Tripadvisor Photo Sales