World Cup winning inspiration for Sir Henry Floyd pupils

It’s not everyday that a World Cup winner comes to your school, but that is exactly what happened for some of the pupils at Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School to kick off the Girls’ Cricket Programme for this season.

It was less than 2 years ago that Fran Wilson played her part in the thrilling World Cup Final victory at Lord’s which has done so much to inspire girls across the country to take up the sport.

England ladies cricketer Fran Wilson

The day was made possible by an exciting new partnership between the school and local club, Dinton, which will see them share facilities and resources for the foreseeable future.

Coaches from Dinton, including ex-pupil and Aston Villa footballer Alice Hassall shared their expertise with the girls in an action packed day of cricket.

There were practical and theory sessions provided by Dinton volunteers including Fraser Stewart from Marylebone Cricket Club who spoke about the Spirit of Cricket and the Laws, and Andy McCrea of Elite Physical Medicine who shared the role of physiotherapy for cricketers.

There are national cricket competitions at u13 and u15 level which girls from the school will compete in, for the first time, this season. For many of the girls it was their first experience of cricket. “It was amazing to see how the girls were able to transfer their athleticism and coordination from other sports, they picked up the basics really quickly.

Time for some drills

There’s loads of talent here and everyone displayed a fantastic attitude throughout the day. I’m sure we’ll hear a lot more about girls cricket from the school” said Fran, just back from the successful England tour of Sri Lanka, who has taken on the role of Director of Cricket at Dinton alongside her professional commitments.

Headteacher, Ms Jeanette Cochrane said: “We are absolutely delighted to have established this partnership which enables us to provide such an amazing sporting opportunity for our pupils. It is a demonstration of the school’s ongoing commitment to sport, including girls cricket."

If you know someone who might be inspired to play girls cricket then contact juniors@dintoncc.co.uk. Sessions run on a Friday evening at the Oxford Road ground. New members and families are always welcome.