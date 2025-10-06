Windy workouts in the Aylesbury and District League

Quaintons stand in keeper

Last weekend's games had an added battle with Storm Amy blowing a breeze still, some pitches may bringing out the adage of a game of two halves.

In the ADL Premier Division we have new leaders again as Aylesbury Vale TTs unbeaten run was ended by their old friends at Elmhurst. A 5-4 win as Elmhurst ran into a 0-4 half time lead. Mohammed Ali Khan with a debut brace, Aidan Rennie, Jabari Hylton and Kai Nemoto scoring, TTs Mohammed Waqar with a second half hat-trick. Oving took advantage with a 4-2 win over Wendover to move top. Rob Jolly, Ebhan Nancarrow (2) and Pasquale Greco netting.

Hemel Rovers 100% record has gone as they were beaten by current title holders Stoke Mandeville 3-1: Chris Shennan (2) and Jack Maddran before seeing red. Great Missenden go about their business quietly with their second 9-1 win in a week beating Aylesbury Hearts. Graham Stevenson with a first half hat-trick, sub Max Charter with a ten minute hat-trick late on.

In Division One leaders Wingrave won again beating AW Reserves 4-1; Harry Hodges opened the scoring, Andy List off the bench and a double for George Morris. Aylesbury Penguins were rescued players wise; comIng from 2-1 down at half time to Thame B to win 5-2.

Harry Wooster (2) Frank Blacher, George Antoniades and Lestyn Porter on the scoreboard. There were then two rare 0-0 draws as Haddenham's winning run was stopped by Oving Reserves. Wendover Reserves held draw specialists Aylesbury Hornets 0-0 too. AVD Warriors are on fine as is Dylan Borrett via his hat-trick as they beat Stoke Mandeville Reserves 5-1 going 0-4 up at the break

Rohan Naik scored first before and then 16 yr old Dylan Borrett's 3 goals. Stoke Mandeville made some changes and put pressure on and got a goal back but 5 minutes from the end a great pass from Chris Booth set Ben Ahuja free who finished well. Rivets Sports beat Tring Athletic A 5-0 away, Sam

Webb scoring early on before late goals from Dan Fox (2) James Mabaudi and Steve Moore.

In Division Two leaders Steeple are already running away at the top albeit they were made to work by Thame C. Will Alberti putting them ahead before Ed Barnett equalized from the half way line. Mark Piosek scoring the winner with 10 minutes to go with an overhead kick. Two points then separate second to sixth. Aylesbury Hornets Reserves are second after a 4-0 win over Wingrave Reserves causing their own problems.

A Worldy Cam Dell freekick a highlight for Hornets. AFC Chesham are third as they dented AVTT Reserves challenge. Oli Holmes and Charlie Grubb netting in a 0-2 win. Aylesbury Royals are fourth. Leon Harding's double to help beat Wendover Colts 5-0.

Quainton are the only other side not to lose yet and they beat Rivets Reserves 0-3 away, Wilson Hall with a brace and Ryan Budd the other. Aylesbury Penguins Reserves were hindered before Ko but took the lead via Sadicke Sule at home to Hemel Rovers Reserves, Nathan Green saved a penalty but three goals saw the away side win 3-1 to leave them rooted to the bottom.

There was one Cup game as AWFC got their first win this season with a 5-1 win over St Leonard's in the Thomas Field Shield.