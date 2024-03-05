Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The biggest frustration for teams across the league was the local council’s decision to call games off at 9.30am on Friday Morning, including the Marsworth Reserve semi-finals, which now means the planned March 18 final is also now off. A new date is being searched for in April.

Of the five games that took place, fortunately three of the League Cup quarter-finals were played.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Missenden will face Elmhurst after they both won. Missenden saw off Tring Athletic Zebras 4-2, Luke Foulkes with a hat-trick.

The weather ruled on Saturday although one game at Oving was blessed with a rainbow and some sunshine. Photo submitted.

Elmhurst beat Aylesbury FC 2-0, the Division Two side battling well but had Elmhurst's finishing been calmer the score line would have been vast. Both goals came in the first half through Mohamed Kherouh and a free-kick from Jigar Sandhu.

Stoke Mandeville were made to work hard by the only ADL side to have beaten them this season as they beat Wendover 2-1, Tristan Hardy scoring before Marcus Hussey equalised, Jack Maddran with the winner ten minutes from time. They will face the winners of Aylesbury Hornets or AWFC who meet this Saturday.

There were no Premier Division games and one each in Divisions One and Two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oving consolidated second place with a 2-1 win over Haddenham Utd. Josh Dance opened the scoring for Oving before Dylan Langley equalised, Dance scoring again with 15 minutes to seal the three points. They are five points off top spot with two games in hand.

In Division Two, Rivets Reserves threw away a 2-0 lead at high-flying second place Aylesbury Hornets as Perry Rose scored a brace. The Hornets made it 2-2 but Rivets missed three gilt-edged chances before an 89th minute own goal made it 3-2 to Aylesbury Hornets.