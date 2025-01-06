Weather continues to frustrate Aylesbury and District League

Quainton Penalty

After 3 weeks off and no training and no games the gleeful wait for a game was wishful thinking for local football last weekend.

The weather decided not to welcome back most teams as only 5 games survived the freeze, even if the snow didn't fall for 12 hours after.

The only Cup game of the day saw unbeaten Oakley Utd from the Oxford Senior League attempting to do what no one has done for some time and that was beat Stoke Mandeville. A valiant effort eventually saw the ADL Premier Division leaders see off Oakley 3-0. The game was 0-0 to the 60th minute but once the first went in from Dan O'Sullivan Mandeville pushed onto another level, Sean Coles and Tye Duventru netting. They are into the Semi Finals now.

There was no Premier Division games again and only two in each in Divisions 1 and 2.

Quainton Vs Wendover Res

Stoke Mandeville Reserves moved joint top of Division One on goal difference, albeit having played a game more. A 6-3 away win at Chesham continued their unbeaten run. Leading 3-1 at the break the goals flowed second half, when Chesham netted Mandeville restored their advantage. Ryan Hamilton (2), George Scott, Will Robertson, Harvey Fenn, Ethan Floyd scoring.

Rivets Sports made it back to back wins and 3 in 5 games to move from 8th to 5th after a 4-2 win at StLeonard's. Luke Ruby and Matt O'Donovan goals before Ray Long made it 3-1 at the break. Long grabbing his second and the game settled in the 89th minute.

In Division Two Oving Reserves went back to the top with a 4-0 win over Thame C. Their sixth league win in a row. Freddie Tomlins first half goal was added to by a late Rahat Islam brace and Nick Hartness goal. Wendover Reserves have games in hand and eventually saw off in form Quainton 4-2. Leading 0-2 in the early minutes from Daniel Bell and Hossam Fowlie goals the game got aggy. A third a penalty from Callum Thomas should have been game over, but Quainton got a goal back from the spot and a header from Adam Perna before Nathan Perna got a second petty yellow card. Wendover gleefully then scoring a 4th from Fowlie from distance in the last minute.as the yellows push back up the table.