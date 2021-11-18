Try a new sociable version of tennis where you don't spend as much time collecting balls!

Players at the new Holmer Green Padel club

Anyone who would like to try the fastest growing sport in the world can now do so in Buckinghamshire, with the opening of the county’s first publicly accessible club at Holmer Green.

Holmer Green Padel launched on Saturday with an open day for guests, new members and the local community to come and see what Padel is and give it a try.

Organisers said there was a great response from everyone who went along to have a go.

Padel is always played in doubles so is very sociable, the court is about 25 per cent smaller than a tennis court and it is enclosed on all sides so children don’t spend as much time collecting balls as they do in lawn tennis!

On Sunday Holmer Green Padel hosted an LTA Padel Tour event, the winners were Javier Corominas (UK no 15) and Andrew Warren (UK over 45’s number 1), and they beat Nick Coghill and Jim Brough in a close final.

The centre are offering local companies, clubs and people taster sessions to help them get started on the Padel court.