Town Chase Down Bicester

Buckingham made it back to back away wins on Saturday as they put in a strong performance against Bicester & North Oxford to move into the top half of the table.

Hoping to pick up where they left off at Oxford after a wash out the week before Buckingham won the toss at Bicester and asked their hosts to bat first. There was little early success as Zian Stoop and Chris Hofen made a solid start for Bicester, scoring steadily and picking up boundaries when on offer. The pair had put on 51 when Chad Barrett made the breakthrough with a direct hit from mid off which ran out Stoop for 22. That, coupled with the introduction of spin, changed the momentum of the innings. James Gear and Subodhaka Sriyarathne took two wickets apiece as the run rate slowed and the innings stalled. Hofen made 41 before falling to Sriyarathne thanks to a sharp diving catch from Dan Blacktopp as Bicester lost five wickets for 32 runs in thirteen overs, and at lunch the score was 91 for 5.

Daniel Savin and Oliver Ward set about rebuilding the innings after lunch as the Buckingham threat from before the break waned. Ward was the more aggressive in a partnership of 60 before the returning Jake Tarling removed him for 25, Blacktopp claiming his second catch and making amends for a drop off Tarling in his first spell. Savin took charge of the innings and brought up a 94 ball half-century. Bicester lost a seventh wicket to Rahil Zaman but Savin found a partner in Ben Clark (17 not out from 17 balls), and the pair put on 45 in the final six overs as the innings finished on 218 for 7. Savin was unbeaten on 69.

Fresh from his batting Savin opened the bowling and struck in his third over to bowl Buckingham skipper Adam King. Next over Ben Clark had Blacktopp adjudged lbw first ball and then Savin removed Tarling for 13, after a flurry of boundaries, as the chase was reduced to 31 for 3. Araash Raja and Chad Barrett came together and looked relatively untroubled as they played the Bicester bowlers sensibly and saw the visitors through to tea with the score 65 for 3.

After the tea break batting seemed easier and Buckingham were able to keep up with the required rate without taking too many risks. Raja became to play more expansively, reaching a 70 ball fifty to follow up his half-century against Oxford, although he did perish caught on the boundary in the next over. Jono Tuffin joined Barrett and continued where the last partnership had left off. Bicester tried various bowling combinations but Buckingham were always able to find a couple of big overs whenever the rate the started to creep up. Both Barrett (79 balls) and Tuffin (57 balls) passed fifty in a stand of 109 which took Buckingham to the brink of victory. With four to win Tuffin holed out for 53 but Barrett finished 83 not out as Buckingham won by five wickets.

Bicester & North Oxford

Z. Stoop Run Out (Barrett) 22 (43)

C. Hofen c Blacktopp b Sriyarathne 41 (61)

M. Jeacock c Jackman b Gear 0 (14)

J. Towell+ lbw b Sriyarathne 8 (19)

R. Moore* c King b Gear 4 (14)

D. Savin Not Out 69 (102)

O. Ward c Blacktopp b Tarling 25 (47)

J. Barrett c Barrett b Zaman 9 (36)

B. Clark Not Out 17 (17)

Extras (5b, 3lb, 5w, 10nb) 23

Total 218-7

58 overs

FoW: 51-1 (Stoop, 12.2); 55-2 (Jeacock, 15.6); 74-3 (Towell, 20.6); 81-4 (Hofen, 24.1); 83-5 (Moore, 25.2); 143-6 (Ward, 40.2); 173-7 (Barrett, 52.1)

J. Tuffin 8-1-21-0 (1w)

J. Tarling 11-1-53- 1(1w, 5nb)

J. Gear 18-3-46-2

S. Sriyarathne 11-3-35-2 (3w)

R. Zaman 6-0-20-1

J. Jackman 4-0-35-0

Buckingham

A. King*+ b Savin 4 (18)

A. Raja c Jeacock b D. Clark 50 (72)

D. Blacktopp lbw b B. Clark 0 (1)

J. Tarling c Towell b Savin 13 (10)

C. Barrett Not Out 83 (126)

J. Tuffin c Stoop b D. Clark 53 (62)

J. Jackman Not Out 3 (2)

Extras (10b, 2lb, 1w) 13

Total 219-5

48.4 overs

FoW: 10-1 (King, 4.6); 11-2 (Blacktopp, 5.3); 31-3 (Tarling, 8.2); 106-4 (Raja, 26.5); 215-5 (Tuffin, 47.6)

D. Savin 11-1-32-2

B. Clark 6-0-33-1 (1w)

D. Clark 16-2-63-2

J. Adams 1.4-0-11-0

Z. Stoop 9-0-44-0

R. Moore 5-0-24-0

Buckingham win by 5 wickets.

Buckingham – 25 points