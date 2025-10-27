Top two show the way in the Aylesbury and District League

Quainton FC’

A full League weekend saw games across the three ADL Divisions on Saturday as the top two in each carry on their good form; whilst others take points off one another.

In the ADL Premier Division Oving made it six games unbeaten since their promotion to lead the table by a point with a game in hand defeating Great Missenden 2-1.Miles Baxter putting Missenden ahead only for Ian Pearce to quickly equalise, he then grabbed the winner with 20 minutes to go. Stoke Mandeville sit second after hitting Hemel Rovers 7-2, that's no wins in 4 after winning their opening two games for Hemel. Sean Coles (2) Dan Delderfield, Jack Bowers, Ricky Gwilliam. Kieron Schmidt and Jack Maddran all scoring. AVTT got back to winning ways after three defeats on the bounce they squeezed a 1-0 away win over Aylesbury Hearts. The other game saw inconsistent Elmhurst beaten 1-0 by AWFC thanks to Connor Briggs goal.

In Division One leaders Wingrave went back top on goal difference with a 3-1 away win at AVD Warriors. Rivets Sports drop to 2nd as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Thame B but they are unbeaten in five league games. Jayden Sandiford for Thame. Dan Fox with a 30 yarder for Rivets. Aylesbury Penguins lost 2-1 at home to Aylesbury Hornets in an early six pointer.

Alfie Harrington put The Penguins ahead just after half time but Perry Rose equalised and Harry Roswell won the game for The Hornets with 10 minutes left. Stoke Mandeville Reserves are also back in that title race as they beat Tring Athletic A 4-1 away; George Scott (2) Archie White and Henry Tomlin with their goals.. Oving Reserves are holding their own since promotion as a goal in each half from Rahat Islam helped them to a 0-2 away win at St Leonard's.

Wendover Reserves have found some form after losing their first four games they are now unbeaten in 3 with back-to-back wins; 5-1 over fellow strugglers AWFC Reserves. Stuart Creaser and Hossam Fowlie with 2 goals each, William Broome with the final goal.

In Division Two , Leaders Steeple & Ludgershall won again, a 5-3 away win at Aylesbury Hornets Reserves sees them 8 points clear after just 8 games. Will Alberti with a brace. His early opener before 7 goals were scored in the last half an hour. Jordan Gill, Josh Thraves and Jordan Davies.

Quainton are now up to 2nd on goal difference after a 5-2 win at Wendover Colts, an emotional day saw them go 0-4 ahead in the first half through braces from Harry Collins and Josh Jones; Sean Sullivan got a goal back before Nathan Perna made it 5, before a Harvey Ward consolation. Only 1 point now separates 2nd to 7th. Aylesbury Royals ended Chearsley's five game run as they won 2-0 away. Chris Hance and Rob Elsey netting.

Hemel Rovers Reserves will hope to string back-to-back wins together after a 2-1 win over Thame C. Myles Lamont put them ahead before Ben Ward equalised; sub Sam Hailey with the winner 8 minutes later. Aylesbury Penguins Reserves recovery extends to 3 games as Wingrave Reserves pegged them back twice in a 3-3 draw. Sadicke Sule and Ellis Constantinou made it 0-2 early on before Simon Barby headed in and scored a penalty. Constantinou netted his second from his own missed penalty before Jake Graham headed Wingrave's third.

Rivets Reserves grabbed their second win with a 3-2 win over out of form AVTT Reserves, that's no wins in 5 after winning their opening two games. Ryan Sunderland put AVTT ahead before Jayden Miller and Nikodem Mikolajewski turned the score around to 2--1. Marc Sunderland equalised but Ryan Coker restored Rivets lead within minutes for 3-2.