Top two play out stalemate in Aylesbury and District League

Premier Division Leaders Oving drew 2-2 with Champions Stoke Mandeville.

The top two in the ADL met in the day's biggest game as Premier Division Leaders Oving faced current Champions Stoke Mandeville.

It was a point a piece in the end in a 2-2 draw but Oving were 2-0 ahead through Rob Jolly and Ian Pearce, before Chris Shennan's brace pegged them back. They do remain undefeated. Great Missenden took advantage with a 6-1 win over AWFC to sit in third place. Three first half goals from Dan Moss (2) and Max Charter, late goals from Charlie Brooks, Graham Stevenson and Steven Stroud. Wendover made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they beat Elmhurst 3-2. Leading via Luigi Passaro, Elmhurst's Mohammed Kerough scored twice for 1-2. Joe Ashton equalised before Passaro grabbed the winner.

In Division One leaders Wingrave pulled three points clear with an impressive 2-0 away win at rivals Aylesbury Hornets. Second half goals from George Morris and Harry Hodges. Second place Rivets Sports were surprised by lowly AWFC Reserves who got their first win since the opening day of the season: a 4-3 win over their neighbours. Gabriel Zimny (2) Alfie Nelson and Charlie Russell's winner.

Early goals form Ash Briggs and Finbar Blount helped St Leonards win their first game in 90 minutes with a 2-1 win over AVD Warriors. That win sends Tring Athletic A to the bottom of the table as they lost 2-4 at home to Thame B. Matt Johnston and Jaden Sandiford with braces each. Stoke Mandeville Reserves took advantage to go back into 4th with a 5-1 win over Wendover Reserves. Archie White, George Scott (2) Evan Daymond and Finlay Callaghan netting.

In Division Two AFC Chesham moved into 2nd place with a 10-0 win over Wendover Colts. Eliott Harvell with a hat-trick and 7 other players all scoring as they shared the goals around. Aylesbury Royals are up to third with a 4-1 away win at Rivets Reserves; all the goals in the last 20 minutes. Leon Harding with all 4 for Royals, Ryan Morgan with the consolation goal.

In Cup Action there was the Preliminary Round of the Presidents League Cup. AVTT Reserves put out Division Two leaders Steeple & Ludgershall 3-1, they have the daunting test in Stoke Mandeville in the next round. Ryan and Marc Sunderland scoring again as Steeple had two red cards. Phil Healy scored a rare goal for Thame C as they eased past Hemel Rovers Reserves 5-1, a tie at Wendover Colts is next with those winners facing Great Missenden. Sadicke Sule (2) Nic Prior, Alfie Harrington, Jens Von Haefen and Arman Forsyth-Gidharry with his first goal saw Aylesbury Penguins Reserves beat Chearsley 6-1; they face AFC Chesham, with AWFC / Elmhurst further ahead. Wingrave Reserves won a 4-3 thriller at Aylesbury Hornets Reserves to face Wendover Reserves in Round 1.

The final game saw Hemel Rovers beat Aylesbury Hearts 6-2 in the Thomas Field Shield, they have a long trip to Steeple & Ludgershall in Round 2. George Jackson (2) John Edey, Dean Roper, Blake Manning and Rhys Stonebank scoring.