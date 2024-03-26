Title winners confirmed in Aylesbury District League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ADL Premier Division title was confirmed with Mandeville beating Tring Athletic Zebras 4-2, part one down of a possible treble, with also the attempt to go the season undefeated a real possibility. Goals from Dan O'Sullivan, Charlie Skiller and Jack Maddran. Great Missenden finished second with third place to be decided out of AWFC & Elmhurst this Saturday, Chesham and Tring finish in the bottom two.

Division One is far from clear though as Aylesbury Royals blew the title race wide open beating previously undefeated Thame B 2-3. Two wins in a row for the Royals after months without a victory. An own goal put Royals ahead before Hayden Playford made it 0-2, Thame pulled it back to 2-2 through Joe Rycraft and Matt Johnstone before Sam Bramley netted the winner.

It's still in Thame B's hands as they are six points off with two games in hand and still need to host leaders AW Reserves. It also brings Oving and Stoke Mandeville Reserves back into the mix as they are two points behind on the same games played. Potten End beat Haddenham Utd 6-1 away in the other game. Dylan Langley with a consolation for Utd.

Aylesbury Hearts FC Div Two winners

Division Two's title goes to debutants Aylesbury Hearts after a 8-0 away win at Wendover Reserves. Akeel Khan scoring five times. They win with two games to spare. Aylesbury FC got the win they needed to seal second place; a 3-1 win over Steeple and Ludgershall; both sides ending with ten men. Callum Sweeney, Charlie Abrahams and Matt Rennie with their goals. Steeple must wait on Thame C to see if they finish fourth or fifth in their first season.

Wingrave Development are off the bottom as they sent Oving Reserves into bottom spot with a. 3-2 away win, that's no wins in 14 games for Oving as they have fallen away after a reasonable start. Gareth Dench's brace wasn't enough as Nathan Neale scored the winning goal, his first goal for the team having moved from defence to upfront to try and nick a goal.

In the ADL Reserve Cup semi finals the holders AWFC Reserves are out after a cup upset by Aylesbury Vale Toqeer Titans Reserves. Despite struggling in the division below Vale went 2-0 up, Mahdi Habib on the stroke of half time with a bobbled finish and Adam Munir with ten minutes left. AW did get a goal back but a sin bin didn't help their cause either as Vale got their second win in 8 games and a place in the Final.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves will be hoping to pick up the trophy after losing a final last season. They saw off Rivets Sports Reserves 3-0, Ryan Hamilton scoring early. Mandeville scored two in the last 15 minutes via Harvey Fenn as they were comfortable despite Rivets batting hard to create chances.