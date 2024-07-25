These are the Buckingham FC 1st Team fixtures for the new season

The fixtures for the 2024/25 season have just been announced. Buckingham FC are looking to push on and confident of success.

Rory Williams team will be looking to build on last season's mid table finish and what better way to start than with a home game first up on 27th July against Letchworth Garden City Eagles.

The fixtures through to September are below, with the Home games in Bold.

Sat 27th July @ 15:00 Buckingham FC vs Letchworth Garden City Eagles
Sat 3rd August @ 15:00 Royston Town Reserves vs Buckingham FC
Sat 10th August @ 15:00 Buckingham FC vs Eaton Socon
Tue 13th August @ 19:45 Buckingham FC vs Desborough Town First
Sat 17th August @ 15:00 Buckingham FC vs Ampthill Town First
Tue 20th August @ 19:45 Moulton First vs Buckingham FC
Sat 31st August @ 15:00 Buckingham FC vs Tring Corinthians AFC

The full list of fixtures for the First Team, and all others, can always be found HERE during the season.

