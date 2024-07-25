Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fixtures for the 2024/25 season have just been announced. Buckingham FC are looking to push on and confident of success.

Rory Williams team will be looking to build on last season's mid table finish and what better way to start than with a home game first up on 27th July against Letchworth Garden City Eagles.

The fixtures through to September are below, with the Home games in Bold.

Sat 27th July @ 15:00 Buckingham FC vs Letchworth Garden City Eagles Sat 3rd August @ 15:00 Royston Town Reserves vs Buckingham FC Sat 10th August @ 15:00 Buckingham FC vs Eaton Socon Tue 13th August @ 19:45 Buckingham FC vs Desborough Town First Sat 17th August @ 15:00 Buckingham FC vs Ampthill Town First Tue 20th August @ 19:45 Moulton First vs Buckingham FC Sat 31st August @ 15:00 Buckingham FC vs Tring Corinthians AFC

The full list of fixtures for the First Team, and all others, can always be found HERE during the season.