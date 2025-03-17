The trophies are within touching distance in Aylesbury & District League

The last four of the ADL Reserve Cup were confirmed this weekend.

Another weekend of football, another set of surprises as the chances to win a trophy gets closer for some and further away for others.

The third set of Semi Finals and first in the ADL were confirmed as the last 4 of the ADL Reserve Cup were confirmed. Holders Stoke Mandeville Reserves ended Rivets Reserves cup hopes again with a 3-1 win. They will face Thame C who hammered Wingrave Development 7-2, their biggest score since the opening day. Will Macfarlane, Joe Rycraft, Ricky Blake , Loik Helmer. Jacob Davis, Nick Barrett (2) all netting. Wendover Reserves are hoping for 3 trophies as they ended Oving Reserves chances with a 2-0 win, Adam Mellis & Will Davies-Hawes. they will face AVTT Reserves who beat Aylesbury Hornets Reserves 2-1, Durelle Palmer with both goals.

In the Sheffield Jackman Cup Rivets caused an upset beating Aylesbury Hearts 4-3, Hearts had won their last 8 games as they look for promotion from Division One. Rivets will find out their semi-final opponents this weekend coming. Ray Long (2) James Chapman and Matt O'Donovan all scoring in the second half.

Brewster FC, a Sunday side competing in the Thomas Field Shield ended AWACs cup hopes with a 2-1 win, they will face Great Missenden in the semi-finals with AWFC and Stoke Mandeville the other semi.

In the ADL Premier Division with leaders Stoke Mandeville on a free week AWFC were dealt a blow chasing them down as they were beaten 4-1 by Wendover, having beaten them in the Cup last weekend. Luigi Passaro with a hat-trick. Great Missenden must win every game to have any chance of the title and despite a crushing penalty shootout defeat in the Berks & Bucks Final on Thursday they got back on the horse and saw off Wingrave 5-0. AVTT's good form continued as they beat Elmhurst 1-0 to remain in second place, albeit they have played more games. Rida Alrouch Mohamed with the winning goal.

In Division One Oving are all but promoted after beating another promotion rival in Aylesbury Hornets. Despite being 1-0 down at half time Ian Pearce (2) and strike partner Josh Dance scored in a 3-1 win. The other three games all had the same scoreline. The chase for 4th saw Thame B beat Tring Athletic 3-2 Tom Lankester with a double off the bench; Aylesbury FC beat Aylesbury Royals 2-3 away whilst St Leonard's beat Chesham 3-2 Finbar Blount made it 1-0 before Danny Lane made it 2, Josh Smtih's brace drew Chesham level before Lane quickly restored Saints lead.

In Division Two leaders Plough Penguins 100% winning run was ended in interesting fashion as Steeple and Ludgershall held them to a 1-1 draw, a penalty from Matt Gibbs after Ross Sykes red card before the 10 men Penguins refused to give up with Glenn Garner equalising. AVD Warriors great first season took another surprise turn as Chearsley beat them 4-2, their first win in six and first against any side bar Wingrave. Will Munt (2) netting again. Connor Fox and Connor Ferguson scoring the other goals.